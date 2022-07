Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Twenty-two-time major champion Rafael Nadal just narrowly knocked out American hopeful Taylor Fritz after more than four hours of play during the Wimbeldon quarterfinals.

Abdominal issues had threatened to derail Nadal’s chances to advance in the tournament.

Watch ABC’s Lara Spencer report from the All England Club:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.