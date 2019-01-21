Rams, Patriots advance to Super Bowl LIII after OT wins

33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) — After two games that went into overtime on Sunday, the stage has finally been set for Super Bowl LIII.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the New England Patriots in the championship game in Atlanta next month. Both teams advanced to the Super Bowl following overtime wins.

The Rams edged out the New Orleans Saints with a 57-yard field goal in overtime to win 26-23. The Patriots, meanwhile, beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 following a touchdown in OT.

Super Bowl LIII will take place in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3. According to ESPN, New England is the favorite to win by 1.5 points.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.