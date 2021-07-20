Rams running back Cam Akers tears achilles, out for year – according to ESPN

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has torn his Achilles during a workout, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Further testing confirmed the injury, according to Schefter.

Akers is likely out for the season. The team has not announced the injury.

Akers was the team’s leading rusher last year with 626 yards and two touchdowns. Darrell Henderson Jr. was the second leading rusher with 624 yards and five touchdowns.

The 22-year old Florida State product missed two games last year with a rib injury.

