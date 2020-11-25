Ravens-Steelers game postponed to Sunday after positive COVID-19 tests

EricVega/iStockBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The Baltimore Steelers will play the Pittsburg Steelers Sunday afternoon, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game was initially scheduled to kick off Thanksgiving night, but was moved after several Ravens players tested positive for coronavirus. In total five players and four staffers have received positive test results this week, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The NFL said in a statement that the decision to postpone the game “was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

On Monday, the Ravens announced running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram both tested positive for COVID-19. Linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were also placed on the Ravens reserve list this week, ESPN reports.

