Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tests positive before gametime

33ft/iStockBy ABC News

(BALTIMORE) — The Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday night without their wide receiver Dez Bryant, who tweeted he would not be taking the field after testing positive for COVID-19 just minutes before kickoff.

Bryant said he was warming up with the team on the field — with a mask on — when he was pulled off by team officials for further testing.

Fox Sports reported an earlier COVID-19 test came back inconclusive and had to be retested.

Bryant reacted angrily on social media, as the former long-time Cowboys player had been looking forward to facing his former team. He tweeted he had the same routine and the positive test made no sense to him, before saying he was going to call it quits for the rest of the season.

The Ravens went on to beat the Cowboys without Bryant, 34-17.

Two weeks ago, Baltimore experienced a coronavirus outbreak among players and staff. Twenty-three players and staff were put on the COVID-19 list, including reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team had to postpone its Thanksgiving Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers three times. It also prompted this week’s game to be pushed back to Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.