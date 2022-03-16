Report: Anthony Rizzo agrees to two-year deal with New York Yankees

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It appears Anthony Rizzo is staying put in New York.

Citing a source, ESPN reports the 32-year-old first baseman agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

The contract includes an opt-out clause after one season, according to ESPN.

Rizzo joined the Yankees mid-season last July after being traded from the Chicago Cubs, with whom he had been playing with since 2012.

In the 49 games he played with the Yankees last year, the three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner had eight home runs, 21 RBIs and a .249 batting average.

