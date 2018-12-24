Report: Athletics, pitcher Mike Fiers agree on two-year deal

miflippo/iStock(OAKLAND, Calif.) — It appears Mike Fiers is staying put in Oakland.

MLB.com reports the right-handed pitcher and the Oakland Athletics have agreed on a two-year contract that may be worth up to $15 million. The deal is still pending a physical.

Fiers, 33, has been with Oakland since this past August, when he was traded by the Detroit Tigers.

He finished the 2018 season 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 139 strike outs.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.