Report: Barcelona set to open talks on extending Messi's contract

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Barcelona is reportedly seeking to keep its star player, Lionel Messi, in Spain past his currrent contract.

Sources tell ESPN the soccer club is set to open discussions with the 32-year-old forward on extending his contract until 2023. Messi’s current deal with Barça ends in 2021.

According to ESPN, negotiations on Messi’s contract extension will be held between Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s father and agent.

