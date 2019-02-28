Report: Bryce Harper reaches $330 million deal with Phillies

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Free-agent slugger Bryce Harper is reportedly headed to Philadelphia.

Harper has agreed to a 13-year deal with the Phillies for $330 million, league sources tell ESPN. A new record for overall dollars.

The news comes after the former National League MVP met with the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

Sources told ESPN that Harper was interested in a long-term contract. The 26-year-old was said to be looking for a better deal than the 10-year, $300 million contract the Washington Nationals reportedly offered him when the 2018 season came to a close.

Harper spent his entire MLB career with the Nationals. He wrapped up last season with a .249 batting average, 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

In October, he opted for free agency.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.