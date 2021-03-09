Report: Cowboys agree to four-year deal with quarterback Dak Prescott

Allen Kee / ESPN ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(FRISCO, Texas) — It appears Dak Prescott will be staying put in Dallas for the next few years.

Citing a source, ESPN reports the 27-year-old quarterback and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract. The deal includes a $126 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $164 million, according to ESPN.

In a tweet Monday evening, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to terms on new contract with Prescott. No further details were provided but the team is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday.

DAK IS BACK

The #DallasCowboys have agreed to terms on new contract Breaking News | @lgus → https://t.co/iv619g694Y pic.twitter.com/6KDiLvbo0s — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021

Prescott has been with the Cowboys since 2016, when he was drafted by the team. In his five seasons with Dallas, he has amassed a 42-27 record, 17,364 passing yards, 106 touchdown passes and 40 interceptions.

