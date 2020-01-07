Report: Cowboys to hire Mike McCarthy as new head coach

33ft/iStock(DALLAS) — It appears the Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end.

A source confirms to ESPN that the team will name Mike McCarthy as its new head coach. McCarthy, who formerly coached the Green Bay Packers, will replace Jason Garrett, whom the Cowboys parted ways with on Sunday.

According to ESPN, McCarthy will sign a five-year deal with Dallas.

The Cowboys will also be bringing on New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan as its new defensive coordinator, ESPN reports.

