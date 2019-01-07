Report: Grizzlies, forward Chandler Parsons agree to separation

Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Chandler Parsons’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies appears to have come to an end.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the team and the 30-year-old forward agreed to separate on Sunday.

The Grizzlies and Parsons’ agent will work on placing him in another team and structuring a resolution on his future, the sources told ESPN.

Per his four-year, $94 million contract with Memphis, Parsons is owed $38 million, including $25.1 million for this season, according to ESPN.

