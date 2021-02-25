Report: J.J. Watt has received offers from multiple teams

Allen Kee / ESPN ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the Houston Texans released J.J. Watt and already, the defensive end has reportedly received offers from multiple teams.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports that the biggest deal is believed to be worth between $15 million and $16 million.

Among the teams interested in Watt are the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN, although it is not yet known if the Browns have submitted an offer to the 31-year-old.

Watt, who was drafted by the Texans in 2011, requested to be released from the team and his wish was granted earlier this month. In his 10 years in Houston, he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards (2012, 2014 and 2015) and became the team’s all-time sacks leader.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.