Report: Jaguars expected to sign free-agent QB Nick Foles

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Free-agent quarterback Nick Foles will reportedly join the Jacksonville Jaguars when the new league year begins next week.

Sources tell ESPN the Jaguars are expected to sign Foles to a multi-year deal. The team is also expected to let go of its current quarterback, Blake Bortles, making Foles its starter.

Foles, 30, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012. Since then, he’s also played for the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs before returning to Philly in 2017.

Last season with the Eagles, he threw for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.