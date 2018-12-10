Report: Lakers seeking to acquire Trevor Ariza from Suns

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trying to add Phoenix Suns small forward Trevor Ariza to their roster.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports both teams are in talks and are looking to involve a third team that would take Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as part of a larger deal.

In return for trading Ariza, the Suns want a guard and a draft asset, league sources told ESPN.

While the sources say Los Angeles and Phoenix have made progress in third-team scenarios, they are not close to any agreement and are continuing to have trade discussions throughout the league.

Should an agreement be finalized, no moves can be officially made until Saturday, when Ariza, 33, becomes eligible for trading.

