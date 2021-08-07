Report: Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler signs extension with the Heat

Eric Espada/Getty Images

(MIAMI) — Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has signed a 4-year, $184 million extension with the team, keeping him in Miami through the 2025-26 season according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Butler, 31, was named to the All-NBA Third Team this past season after averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game. He also made the cut for the NBA’s second-team All-Defense last season for the fifth time in his career.

Butler made the All Star Team in the previous season, leading the Heat to the NBA Finals where they would ultimately lose to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler’s current deal runs through the upcoming NBA season and he holds a player option for the 2022-23 season.

“Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam [Adebayo] and Kyle [Lowry],” said Heat President Pat Riley in a statement on the team’s website. “With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board. He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us.”

The Heat have made a plethora of roster moves to retool for another run at the Finals. Their front office resigned guard Victor Oladipo on a minimum deal, paid 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson with a contract worth $90 million, and added a versatile defender in P.J. Tucker.

Most importantly, the Heat were able to land veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade that sent guard Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors (although that move is now under investigation by the NBA for tampering, per Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne).

