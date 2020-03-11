Report: NBA discussing various measures amid coronavirus outbreak

cmannphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — As the number of novel coronavirus cases across the U.S. continues to grow, the NBA is said to be considering various measures in the wake of the outbreak.

Sources tell ESPN the league has discussed moving games — either to the away opponent’s arena or a neutral site — if a host team’s city suffers a large number of infections.

The league is also discussing more drastic measures, like eliminating fans from games or suspending operations altogether for a period of time, should the situation become more dire, according to the sources.

These scenarios are likely to come up on Wednesday during the NBA’s board of governors call with the commissioner’s office. Two more calls will take place on Thursday involving team presidents and general managers, the sources told ESPN.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.