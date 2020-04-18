Report: NBA officials discussing programs, plans for potential return

cmannphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — Will the NBA resume its season this year? That’s the question many of the league’s executives and employees are debating right now.

Last month, the NBA suspended its season due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The move came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus. Since then, several other players around the league have tested positive, as well.

Now, as May is approaching and social distancing efforts appear to be making a positive impact, league executives and team medical personnel are said to be discussing potential plans to get players ready to take the court again.

Sources tell ESPN one idea that has been brought up is a 25-day program.

“Under the plan, players would go through an 11-day stretch of individual workouts in which they could maintain some measure of social distancing while ramping up training and activity,” ESPN reports. “Then, if permitted by medical officials, the idea would be to allow for a two-week training camp with entire teams participating.”

It remains to be seen if this program or any other ideas will get a chance to be implemented as the status of the season’s resumption is still up in the air.

