Report: Patriots get Mohamed Sanu from Falcons in exchange for draft pick
(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — The New England Patriots have reportedly added a veteran wide receiver to their roster.
Citing league sources, ESPN reports the team has acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons. In exchange for the 30-year-old wide receiver, the Falcons received a second-round draft pick.
Sanu seemed to hint at the trade, tweeting, “I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I. Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization, I am forever grateful for the opportunity.”
I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I. Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization, I am forever grateful for the opportunity. To my Teammates & fan y’all know how I feel about y’all love y’all to death. #ThankYou
— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) October 22, 2019
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also welcomed him to the team, tweeting, “See you soon.”
See you soon. https://t.co/2QgSuWbTXB
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 22, 2019
So far this season, his eighth in the NFL, Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.
