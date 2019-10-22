Report: Patriots get Mohamed Sanu from Falcons in exchange for draft pick

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — The New England Patriots have reportedly added a veteran wide receiver to their roster.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the team has acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons. In exchange for the 30-year-old wide receiver, the Falcons received a second-round draft pick.

Sanu seemed to hint at the trade, tweeting, “I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I. Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization, I am forever grateful for the opportunity.”

I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I. Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization, I am forever grateful for the opportunity. To my Teammates & fan y’all know how I feel about y’all love y’all to death. #ThankYou — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) October 22, 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also welcomed him to the team, tweeting, “See you soon.”

So far this season, his eighth in the NFL, Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.

