Report: Patriots to sign Mike Nugent following Stephen Gostkowski’s injury

33ft/iStock(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — The New England Patriots have reportedly found a replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who’s been placed on injured reserve.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the team plans to sign kicker Mike Nugent.

Nugent, 37, was drafted by the New York Jets in 2005 and has since played for multiple teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and, most recently, the Oakland Raiders.

So far in his career, he’s 253 of 311 on field goal attempts.

Gostkowski, New England’s all-time leader in points and field goals, is expected to be out for the rest of the season as he goes under the knife for a left hip injury, ESPN reports.

