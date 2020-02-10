Report: Red Sox trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — It’s finally official. After a medical review threw a wrench in a three-team deal between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins, right fielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price are headed to L.A., ESPN reports.

Both Red Sox players are being sent to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

As part of the original three-team deal, Boston was also to receive pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from the Twins, while Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda was headed to Minnesota. However, the Red Sox were concerned following a medical review of Graterol, according to ESPN.

Now, as part of a separate trade, Maeda is still going to the Twins, while the Dodgers get Graterol, outfield prospect Luke Raley and a draft pick, sources tell ESPN.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.