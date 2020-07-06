Report: Redskins' minority owners looking to sell shares in team

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The minority owners of the Washington Redskins are reportedly looking to get rid of their shares in the NFL team.

The Washington Post reports Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith have enlisted the help of an investment banking firm to search for possible buyers.

The three businessmen, who altogether own approximately 40% of the Redskins, are “not happy being a partner” with team owner Daniel Snyder, sources told The Post.

The news comes after the team announced last week that it would begin a “thorough review” of its controversial name that Native Americans have long objected to as racially offensive.

In a statement Friday, the team said the decision was made “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community” and it comes after a month of protests calling for racial justice and equality.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement.

Snyder, who bought the team in 1999, has previously said the team would “never” change the name, arguing it actually honored Native Americans.

