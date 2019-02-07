Report: Rockets land Iman Shumpert in three-way trade with Kings, Cavaliers

Leon Halip/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — The Houston Rockets have reportedly landed guard Iman Shumpert from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that also involves the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As part of the deal, the Rockets will send guard Brandon Knight and forward Marquese Chriss, along with a 2019 first-round pick, to the Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will send guard Alec Burks to Sacramento, while Cavs guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin go to Houston, according to the sources.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.