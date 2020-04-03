Report: Sammy Watkins restructures contract with Chiefs

33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) — Sammy Watkins is reportedly staying put in Kansas City.

A source tells ESPN the 26-year-old wide receiver has agreed to restructure his contract with the Chiefs.

The new deal includes a no-trade clause and $7 million in incentives. It tops out at a value of $16 million, the source told ESPN.

Watkins appeared to confirm the news with a tweet Friday morning.

Im back KC LETS GET IT..! #RUNITBACKTOUR — King me (@sammywatkins) April 3, 2020

In his past two seasons with Kansas City, Watkins has appeared in 24 regular season games, catching 92 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

