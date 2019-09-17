Report: Steelers acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick from Dolphins

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly snatched Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins.

Citing sources, ESPN reports the Steelers are getting the 22-year-old defensive back in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Fitzpatrick began his career with the Dolphins after the team drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. However, sources tell ESPN he sought a trade from Miami because he was not pleased with having to play multiple positions.

Two weeks in to this NFL season, both the Dolphins and the Steelers have a record of 0-2.

