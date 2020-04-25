Report: Wake Forest splits with head basketball coach

cmannphoto/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Wake Forest University has reportedly severed ties with its head men’s basketball coach, Danny Manning.

Citing sources, ESPN reports the split comes after Manning, 53, spent six seasons coaching the Demon Deacons.

During his time at Wake Forest, the team never finished above .500 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last season alone, they ended with a 6-14 record in the conference while going 13-18 overall.

In Manning’s six seasons at the North Carolina university, Wake Forest amassed a 78-111 overall record and a 30-80 record in the ACC.

