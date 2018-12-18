Reports: Astros reach deal with outfielder Michael Brantley

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Houston Astros have reportedly reached a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

Multiple reports say both sides have come to an agreement on a two-year contract for $32 million.

Brantley, 31, has been with the Cleveland Indians since he made his MLB debut in 2009. He ended the 2018 season with a batting average of .309, 17 home runs and 76 RBIs before electing to become a free agent.

