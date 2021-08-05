RG3 set to join ESPN’s college football coverage, according to report

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III will join ESPN as a college football analyst this fall, according to a report byFront Office Sports.

He could also contribute to ESPN’s NFL coverage, according to the report.

The former Baylor star was drafted second overall by Washington in the 2012 draft and started 28 of 32 games his first two seasons before injuries derailed his career. Griffin threw for 6,403 yards and 36 touchdowns his first two seasons.

Griffin, who is a free agent, spent the past three seasons with Baltimore, appearing in 14 games and starting two.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.