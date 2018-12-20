Rockets break NBA record for 3-pointers in 136-118 win over Wizards

TuelekZa/iStock(HOUSTON) — It was raining threes in Houston Wednesday night.

With just seconds left in their game against the Washington Wizards, the Houston Rockets scored their 26th 3-pointer of the night, breaking the NBA record for 3-pointers in a single game. Rockets point guard Michael Carter-Williams made the record-breaking shot with 31.1 seconds to go in the game.

Houston went on to win the game, 136-118.

The record for 3-pointers in a single game was previously held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who sunk 25 3-pointers in a game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 3, 2017.

