Roger Federer wins 100th career title

Francois Nel/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Roger Federer won his 100th career title with a win at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The 37 year old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to become the second male player to reach the century mark after American Jimmy Connors, who won 109 career matches.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion won his last title October in his hometown of Basel, Switzerland.

Federer has won at least one Association of Tennis Professionals title in every season, except 2016 when he suffered a knee injury.

He won 24 straight titles from October 2003 to October 2005.

