ABC News

(LAS VEGAS) — The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off in Las Vegas Thursday night, with Rounds 2-7 taking place on Friday and Saturday.

So what can fans expect from the league’s premier off-season event?

ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung spoke with NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell ahead of the draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.