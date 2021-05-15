Rombauer wins 2021 Preakness Stakes

Horsephotos/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — Rombauer beat out Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit finished second and third respectively.

Rombauer entered the final stretch of the race in third before taking the lead to comfortably win the race.

The win for Rombauer comes amid the ongoing controversy facing Medina Spirit and his win at the Kentucky Derby. The horse tested positive for a steroid after that race but managed to clear three additional pre-race tests ahead of the Preakness.

Jockey Flavien Prat rode Rombauer to victory, making it the second win for Prat in a Triple Crown event after his win at the 2019 Kentucky Derby with Country House.

The win was the first for trainer Michael McCarthy at the Preakness and his first at a Triple Crown event as well.

Rombauer entered the race as a longshot underdog at 11-1 odds.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.