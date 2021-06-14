Rudy Gobert named NBA Defensive Player Of The Year

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Monday.

It is the third time Gobert has won the award in the past four years. He was named to the All-NBA Defensive first-team for the fifth straight year.

Both he and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons were unanimous selections with each receiving 100 first-place votes. It is Simmon’s second straight year being named to the first team.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo round out the first team.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the first team for the third consecutive year.

The second-team All-NBA Defensive team is led by Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo and guard Jimmy Butler. 76ers center Joel Embiid and guard Matisse Thybulle, and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard also made the team.

It is the seventh time Leonard was named to an All-NBA defensive team and the fifth time for Butler.

