Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker, Alex Len test positive for COVID-19

cmannphoto/iStockBy ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Two professional basketball players on the Sacramento Kings revealed Wednesday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kings forward Jabari Parker, 25, said he had received the positive results “several days ago” and “immediately” isolated himself in Chicago.

“I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well,” Parker said in a statement released by the team. “I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Statement from Jabari Parker: pic.twitter.com/fn0WncpLi8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2020

Kings center Alex Len, 27, said he was tested Tuesday in Sacramento.

“I want to thank the Sacramento Kings for their great care and the NBA for putting the protocols in place to allow me to catch this early,” Len said in a statement posted on Instagram. “I have immediately entered isolation and look forward to being cleared and rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”

The Kings, along with 21 other teams, are scheduled to resume play next month after the NBA season was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 4, the league’s Board of Governors approved games to resume on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.