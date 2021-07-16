Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced failed drug test

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced on Instagram that he failed a drug test.

“I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season,” Onyemata wrote in an Instagram story. “While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL.”

The NFL has not announced the suspension yet.

ESPN reports, Onyemata was suspended one game in 2019 for a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession.

Last season, Onyemata had 6.5 sacks and 44 total tackles.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.