Scoreboard roundup — 01/31/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
L.A. Clippers 129, New York 115
Denver 128, Utah 117
Toronto 115, Orlando 102
Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110
Washington 149, Brooklyn 146
Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Carolina 4, Dallas 3 (SO)
Final Chicago 3, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, NY Islanders 3 (OT)
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 3 (OT)
Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houston 70, SMU 48
Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62
