Scoreboard roundup — 01/31/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers 129, New York 115

Denver 128, Utah 117

Toronto 115, Orlando 102

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110

Washington 149, Brooklyn 146

Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Dallas 3 (SO)

Final Chicago 3, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, NY Islanders 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3 (OT)

Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 70, SMU 48

Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.