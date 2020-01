iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 122, Washington 101

NY Knicks 117, Portland 93

Milwaukee 106, Minnesota 104

L.A. Lakers 117, Phoenix 107

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

San Diego 61, Fresno 52

Wichita 75, East Carolina 69

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.