Scoreboard roundup — 1/10/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah 96, Detroit 86

LA Clippers 130, Chicago 127

Denver 114, New York 89

Oklahoma City 129, Brooklyn 116

LA Lakers 120, Houston 102

Minnesota 96, San Antonio 88

Golden State 106, Toronto 105

Miami at Boston (Postponed)



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

New Orleans 21, Chicago 9

Cleveland 48, Pittsburgh 37

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa 86, Minnesota 71

Maryland 66, Illinois 63

Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.