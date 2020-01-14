Scoreboard roundup — 1/13/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New Orleans 117, Detroit 110 — OT
Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95
Boston 113, Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104
Portland 115, Charlotte 112
Orlando 114, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Montreal 2, Calgary 0
NY Rangers 6, NY Islanders 2
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5 — SO
Washington 2, Carolina 0
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
