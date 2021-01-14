Scoreboard roundup — 1/13/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas 104, Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 101

Brooklyn 116, New York 109

LA Lakers 128, Oklahoma City 99

Memphis 118, Minnesota 107

LA Clippers 111, New Orleans 106

Portland 132, Sacramento 126

Utah at Washington (Postponed)

Orlando at Boston (Postponed)

Atlanta at Phoenix (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3

Toronto 5, Montreal 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech 79, Texas 77

Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65

Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68

Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71

Villanova at Xavier (Postponed)

Illinois at Nebraska (Postponed)

