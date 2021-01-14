Scoreboard roundup — 1/13/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Dallas 104, Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 101
Brooklyn 116, New York 109
LA Lakers 128, Oklahoma City 99
Memphis 118, Minnesota 107
LA Clippers 111, New Orleans 106
Portland 132, Sacramento 126
Utah at Washington (Postponed)
Orlando at Boston (Postponed)
Atlanta at Phoenix (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3
Toronto 5, Montreal 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1
St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech 79, Texas 77
Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65
Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68
Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71
Villanova at Xavier (Postponed)
Illinois at Nebraska (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.