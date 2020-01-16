Scoreboard roundup — 1/15/20

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106

Detroit 116, Boston 103

Miami 106, San Antonio 100

Indiana 104, Minnesota 99

Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121

Chicago 115, Washington 106

Denver 100, Charlotte 86

Portland 117, Houston 107

Dallas 127, Sacramento 123

Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 4, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3 — OT



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55

Alabama 83, Auburn 64

Seton Hall 78, Butler 70

Florida St. 54, Virginia 50

South Carolina 81, Kentucky 78

Temple 65, Wichita St. 53

Georgetown 83, Creighton 80

