Scoreboard roundup — 1/15/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106
Detroit 116, Boston 103
Miami 106, San Antonio 100
Indiana 104, Minnesota 99
Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121
Chicago 115, Washington 106
Denver 100, Charlotte 86
Portland 117, Houston 107
Dallas 127, Sacramento 123
Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago 4, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3 — OT
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55
Alabama 83, Auburn 64
Seton Hall 78, Butler 70
Florida St. 54, Virginia 50
South Carolina 81, Kentucky 78
Temple 65, Wichita St. 53
Georgetown 83, Creighton 80
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.