Scoreboard roundup — 1/17/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York 105, Boston 75
Chicago 117, Dallas 101
Utah 109, Denver 105
New Orleans 128, Sacramento 123
LA Clippers 129, Indiana 96
Cleveland at Washington (Postponed)
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3 (SO)
Florida 5, Chicago 2
Dallas at Tampa Bay (Postponed)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17
Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa 96, Northwestern 73
Houston 75 UCF 58
Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60
