Scoreboard roundup — 1/17/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 105, Boston 75

Chicago 117, Dallas 101

Utah 109, Denver 105

New Orleans 128, Sacramento 123

LA Clippers 129, Indiana 96

Cleveland at Washington (Postponed)

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City (Postponed)



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3 (SO)

Florida 5, Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay (Postponed)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17

Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa 96, Northwestern 73

Houston 75 UCF 58

Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60

