Scoreboard roundup — 1/18/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York 91, Orlando 84
Atlanta 108, Minnesota 97
San Antonio 125, Portland 104
Memphis 108, Phoenix 104
Toronto 116, Dallas 93
Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 123
Chicago 125, Houston 120
Miami 113, Detroit 107
Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 113
Cleveland at Washington (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 3, Detroit 2
NY Islanders 1, Boston 0
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1
Carolina 4, Nashville 2
St. Louis 5, San Jose 4
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Montreal 3, Edmonton 1
Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0
Vegas 4, Arizona 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 77, Kansas 69
St. John’s 74, UConn 70
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.