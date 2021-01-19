Scoreboard roundup — 1/18/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 91, Orlando 84

Atlanta 108, Minnesota 97

San Antonio 125, Portland 104

Memphis 108, Phoenix 104

Toronto 116, Dallas 93

Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 123

Chicago 125, Houston 120

Miami 113, Detroit 107

Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 113

Cleveland at Washington (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

NY Islanders 1, Boston 0

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 4

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Montreal 3, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Arizona 2



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 77, Kansas 69

St. John’s 74, UConn 70

