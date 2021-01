Scoreboard roundup — 1/20/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas 124, Indiana 112

Philadelphia 117, Boston 109

Cleveland 147, Brooklyn 135 (2OT)

Miami 111, Toronto 102

Atlanta 123, Detroit 115 (OT)

Orlando 97, Minnesota 96

Phoenix 109, Houston 103

LA Clippers 115, Sacramento 96

Golden State 121, San Antonio 99

Washington at Charlotte (Postponed)

Memphis at Portland (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton 3, Toronto 1

San Jose 2, St. Louis 1 (SO)

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 6, Montreal 5 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 86, Tulsa 59

Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52

Providence 74, Creighton 70

Georgia Tech 83, Clemson 65

Texas at Iowa St. (Postponed)

Texas Tech at TCU (Postponed)

NC State at Virginia (Postponed)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (Postponed)

Minnesota at Nebraska (Postponed)

Xavier at UConn (Postponed)

Saint Louis at UMass (Postponed)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.