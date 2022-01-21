Scoreboard roundup — 1/20/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New Orleans 102, New York 91

Final Phoenix 109, Dallas 101

Indiana 121, Golden State 117 (OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1

Boston 4, Washington 3

Dallas 5, Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2

Florida 6, Edmonton 0

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 2

Vegas 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62

Arizona 85, Stanford 57

Indiana 68, Purdue 65

Southern Cal 61, Colorado 58

Providence 83, Georgetown 75

UConn 75, Butler 56

UCLA 63, Utah 58

Gonzaga at Pacific (Postponed)

