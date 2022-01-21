Scoreboard roundup — 1/20/22
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New Orleans 102, New York 91
Final Phoenix 109, Dallas 101
Indiana 121, Golden State 117 (OT)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1
Boston 4, Washington 3
Dallas 5, Buffalo 4
Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2
Florida 6, Edmonton 0
Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1
Seattle 3, San Jose 2
Vegas 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62
Arizona 85, Stanford 57
Indiana 68, Purdue 65
Southern Cal 61, Colorado 58
Providence 83, Georgetown 75
UConn 75, Butler 56
UCLA 63, Utah 58
Gonzaga at Pacific (Postponed)
