Scoreboard roundup — 1/21/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LA Lakers 113 Milwaukee 106

Utah 129, New Orleans 118

New York 119, Golden State 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 1

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 (OT)

Boston 5, Philadelphia 4 (SO)

Montreal 7, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2

Florida at Carolina (Postponed)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana 81, Iowa 69

UCLA 61, California 57

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.