Scoreboard roundup — 1/24/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 107, Indiana 102

LA Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 100

Boston 141, Cleveland 103

Charlotte 107, Orlando 104

San Antonio 121, Washington 101

Milwaukee 129, Atlanta 115

Portland 116, New York 113

Sacramento at Memphis (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 6, Detroit 2

Buffalo 4, Washington 3 (SO)

Vegas 1, Arizona 0

Toronto 3, Calgary 2

New Jersey 2, NY Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 3, NY Rangers 2

Anaheim 3, Colorado 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 3

San Jose 5, Minnesota 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay 31, Green Bay 26

Kansas City 38, Buffalo 24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Iowa (Postponed)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.