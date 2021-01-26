Scoreboard roundup — 1/25/21
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 117, Charlotte 108
Detroit 119, Philadelphia 104
Indiana 129, Toronto 114
Brooklyn 98, Miami 85
L.A. Lakers 115, Cleveland 108
Denver 117, Dallas 113
Boston 119, Chicago 103
Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122
Golden State 130, Minnesota 108
Sacramento at Memphis 8 p.m. (Postponed)
San Antonio at New Orleans 9 p.m. (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(8)Virginia 81, Syracuse 58
(11)West Virginia 88, (10)Texas Tech 87
