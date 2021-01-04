Scoreboard roundup — 1/3/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston 122, Detroit 120

LA Lakers 108, Memphis 94

Washington 123, Brooklyn 122

Utah 130, San Antonio 109

Denver 124, Minnesota 109

LA Clippers 112, Phoenix 107

Chicago 118, Dallas 108

Golden State 137, Portland 122



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

Buffalo 56, Miami 26

Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

Minnesota 37, Detroit 35

NY Giants 23, Dallas 19

New England 28, NY Jets 14

Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

Green Bay 35, Chicago 16

Indianapolis 28, Jacksonville 14

LA Chargers 38, Kansas City 21

LA Rams 18, Arizona 7

Las Vegas 32, Denver 31

New Orleans 33, Carolina 7

Seattle 26, San Francisco 23

Tennessee 41, Houston 38

Washington 20, Philadelphia 14



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 74, SMU 60

Michigan 85, Northwestern 66

Minnesota 77, Ohio St. 60

Wisconsin at Penn St. (Postponed)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.