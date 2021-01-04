Scoreboard roundup — 1/3/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 122, Detroit 120
LA Lakers 108, Memphis 94
Washington 123, Brooklyn 122
Utah 130, San Antonio 109
Denver 124, Minnesota 109
LA Clippers 112, Phoenix 107
Chicago 118, Dallas 108
Golden State 137, Portland 122
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3
Buffalo 56, Miami 26
Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22
Minnesota 37, Detroit 35
NY Giants 23, Dallas 19
New England 28, NY Jets 14
Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27
Green Bay 35, Chicago 16
Indianapolis 28, Jacksonville 14
LA Chargers 38, Kansas City 21
LA Rams 18, Arizona 7
Las Vegas 32, Denver 31
New Orleans 33, Carolina 7
Seattle 26, San Francisco 23
Tennessee 41, Houston 38
Washington 20, Philadelphia 14
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houston 74, SMU 60
Michigan 85, Northwestern 66
Minnesota 77, Ohio St. 60
Wisconsin at Penn St. (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.