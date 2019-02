Scoreboard roundup — 1/31/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 107, Indiana 100

Detroit 93, Dallas 89

Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92

San Antonio 117, Brooklyn 114

OT L.A. Lakers 123, L.A. Clippers 120

Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 4, New Jersey 3

OT Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4) Gonzaga 93, BYU 63

(13) Houston 73, Temple 66

OT (17) Purdue 99, Penn St. 90

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.